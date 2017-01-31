Azerbaijan will perform in first semi-finals of Eurovision 2017

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Draw ceremony for the semi-finals of the song contest Eurovision 2017 was held in Kiev city administration.

Report informs, mayor who took the competition in Stockholm last year, Eva-Louise Erlandsson Slorach transferred the symbolic key of Eurovision to mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko.

As a result of the draw Azerbaijan will act in the first part of the first semi-final, which also includes Montenegro, Finland, Georgia, Portugal, Belgium, Sweden, Albania, Australia.

Cyprus, Slovenia, Armenia, Moldova, Czech Republic, Latvia, Iceland, Greece, Poland will perform in the second part of the first semi-finals.

From "Big Five" countries Italy, Spain, United Kingdom will vote in semi-finals.

In the first part of the second semi-final will be Macedonia, Malta, Netherlands, Serbia, Denmark, Russia, Romania, Hungary, Austria and Ireland.

In the second part of the second semi-final will act, Switzerland, Estonia, Israel, Bulgaria, San Marino, Lithuania, Croatia, Norway, Belarus. In semi-final Germany, France and Ukraine will vote from "Big Five".

Notably, the "Eurovision-2017" contest will take place on 9, 11, 13 May in Kiev.

Azerbaijan will be represented by singer Diana Hajiyeva.