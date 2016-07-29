 Top
    Anymood to give a concert at Dalga Beach-Aquapark Resort

    Concert program will start on August 13 at 23:00 Baku time

    Baku. 29 July. REPORT. AZ/ Anymood will give a concert at Xoxo karaoke club of Dalga Beach- Aquapark Resort.

    Report informs, the concert program will start on August 13 at 23:00 and will last for 2 hours and a half.

    Tickets are available at Xoxo karaoke club city's branch (address: Samad Vurghun Street, 77) and Dalga Beach- Aquapark Resort booking-offices. Standee fee is 25 AZN, seating 40 AZN, VIP 60 AZN. Also, guests can order 6 and 12-people tables.

    Notably, Azerbaijan's largest water park Dalga Beach Aquapark Resort is located in the village of Mardakan of Baku city, 37 km from the city center, at a distance of 17.2 km from the airport and is a modern center for beach holidays and entertainment. The center creates the conditions for a rational pastime both for adults and children. 310 employees of the center can simultaneously serve 1,200 guests.

    In the summer season, the beach area of the center was maintained with a new azure sand. Thus Dalga Beach-Aqua Park has created quite different possibilities for guests. In addition, 2 new pools were his year at the sea part of the recreation area.

