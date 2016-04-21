Adele named Britain's richest ever woman musician

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Adele has been named Britain's richest ever female musician - but is one of only three solo women to make it onto a new list of the top 50 wealthiest pop stars in the British Isles, Report informs referring to the BBC.

The Hello singer is estimated to be worth £85 million, £35 million up from a year ago, putting her in 30th place on the Music Millionaires Top 50 list from The Sunday Times.

She is also ranked at the top of the Young Music Rich List of performers aged 30 and under this year.

"It is men that dominate the list, and members of male bands by and large," said Ian Coxon, who has edited The Sunday Times Rich Lists for 20 years.

"Adele is the exception. No woman has been increasing her wealth like Adele - she's even outstripping young male performers."

Enya is still Ireland's wealthiest female performer with a fortune of £91 million, earning her the 28th spot, while Australian singer Kylie Minogue is worth £55 million and at position number 42.

Minogue is tied alongside Coldplay's Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland and Will Champion, and The Rolling Stones's Ronnie Wood.

British Phonographic Industry spokesperson Gennaro Castaldo said: "We all want to see much stronger female representation in such lists to reflect the major contribution they make, but with Adele one of the world's most successful artists and the likes of Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Grimes and Paloma Faith also hugely influential in inspiring not just fans, but a whole new generation of female performers and songwriters, I'm optimistic that a shift is gradually taking place and that we'll start to see things change in future."

Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell top the list once again, with a joint fortune of £760 million, which is up £30 million from last year.