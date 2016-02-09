 Top
    Close photo mode

    Actor Hugh Jackman reveals he's been treated again for skin cancer

    The actor shared a photo on social media showing a bandage on his nose

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Hugh Jackman is urging fans to get screened and use sunscreen in a post revealing he’s been treated again for skin cancer, Report informs.

    The actor shared a photo on social media showing a bandage on his nose: “An example of what happens when you don’t wear sunscreen. Basal Cell. The mildest form of cancer but serious, nonetheless. Please use sunscreen and get regular check-ups,” he wrote on Monday. 

    The Eddie the Eagle star has had four previous skin cancers removed since November 2013, three on his nose and one on his shoulder. 

    The 47-year-old Australian actor, who starred as the Wolverine in the X-Men film series, says he had his first skin cancer removed in 2013 after his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, suggested he should get a mole on his nose checked.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi