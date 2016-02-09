Actor Hugh Jackman reveals he's been treated again for skin cancer

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Hugh Jackman is urging fans to get screened and use sunscreen in a post revealing he’s been treated again for skin cancer, Report informs.

The actor shared a photo on social media showing a bandage on his nose: “An example of what happens when you don’t wear sunscreen. Basal Cell. The mildest form of cancer but serious, nonetheless. Please use sunscreen and get regular check-ups,” he wrote on Monday.

The Eddie the Eagle star has had four previous skin cancers removed since November 2013, three on his nose and one on his shoulder.

The 47-year-old Australian actor, who starred as the Wolverine in the X-Men film series, says he had his first skin cancer removed in 2013 after his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, suggested he should get a mole on his nose checked.