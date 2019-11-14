UNESCO project will help to restore Mosul

The UAE and UNESCO project to restore three religious heritage sites in Mosul city, Report's French bureau informs citing Deputy Director-General of UNESCO, Mr. Nicholas Cassianides.

According to him, the restoration of Mosul at the expense of UNESCO is one of three important projects of the structure in the coming decade: "Among the monuments to be restored in Mosul are mosques, churches, historical monuments and the ancient city as a whole."

Notably, the Iraqi city of Mosul was destroyed by ISIS terrorists in 2014.