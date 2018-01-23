Umrah pilgrimage from Azerbaijan in January annulled

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Umrah pilgrimage from Azerbaijan in January was annulled.

Report informs referring to the Foreign Affairs Department of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO).

It was noted that the next group's visit will begin on February 4: "The group of 40-50 people will return to Azerbaijan on February 13".

The other group's visit is scheduled for March.

Notably, visits for Umrah begin two months after the Hajj pilgrimage. The amount required for Umrah pilgrimage has been reduced this year. For example, last year, the lowest price for Umrah pilgrimage was more than $ 2,000. Currently, the price varies from $ 1,500 to $ 2,300 depending on hotel. That is, the prices lowered by more than $ 500.

Umrah pilgrimage ends with a 3-day visit to Madinah and a 5-day visit to Makkah.