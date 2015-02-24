Sheikh-ul Islam Allahshukur Pashazade: All leading figures of Islamic world must unite

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ All leading figures of the Islamic world must unite to prevent the murder of people who call each other disbelief though they pray to the same direction (Holy Kaaba). Report informs, Sheikh-ul Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade said it at the international conference on "Struggle against terrorism" of the Islamic World League in Saudi Arabia.

Pashazade disappointedly noted that today Muslims shed each other's blood in the Islamic world.

He stressed that the scourge of terrorism did not pass away from the people of Azerbaijan. Sheikh-ul Islam brought the most terrible tragedies of the 20th century- Khojaly genocide as a clear example of the Armenian extremism and terrorism to the attention of the participants.