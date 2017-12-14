Sayavush Heydarov: Works started on returning 20 Azerbaijani children remaining in war zones

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Works are underway together with relevant agencies at the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to return Azerbaijani children remaining in war zones. Nearly 20 Azerbaijani children have been identified in camps and work started to bring them back to Azerbaijan".

Sayavush Heydarov, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, told Report.

The deputy chairman said that parents of those children have died in conflicts: "Of course, first of all, they should undergo medical examination. Date of their return depends on the work by Working Commission. We have information that number of such children is over 20. Works are being continued to specify their number and return all of them to the country".

S. Heydarov noted that so far, about 900 Azerbaijani citizens have left for Iraq and other country to join the conflict: "Nearly 600 of them died during conflicts. 258 were deprived of Azerbaijani citizenship, 95 already brought to justice. Also, information is available regarding our citizens hiding in those territories or in a third country. Relevant measures underway to identify them and bring to justice".