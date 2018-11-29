Religious community 'Imamzadeh Mausoleum' of Ganja passes state registration

Baku. November 29. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee on Work with Religious Organizations has issued certificates to 30 newly registered religious communities .

Report informs citing the State Committee that the event organized in this regard was attended by the committee leadership, heads of departments and chairmen of newly registered religious communities.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee Sayyad Salahli said that the state-religion relations established by nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev and successfully continued by Ilham Aliyev have been built on sound principles. He underlined that tolerance and multicultural environment which became traditional in our country was adopted as the most modern and progressive society model in the world. According to him, the state regularly provides material and moral support to religious confessions, creates necessary conditions for different ethnic groups to preserve their language and cultural values, and to practice their religious beliefs in a convenient way.

Salihli noted that the leadership of the country is interested in promoting moral values, organizing religious enlightenment, at the same time pays attention and care for believers: "Establishment of the Fund of Propaganda of Spiritual Values, providing financial support to religious figures, construction or major overhaul of religious temples is an obvious example."

Speaking about religious radicalism and prejudice, Salahli noted that in this regard great responsibility lies with the believers, including religious communities.

Later, Tahir Abbasov, chairman of the religious community 'Imamzadeh Mausoleum', Ganja city, expressed his satisfaction with the care provided to the religious sphere and conditions created for providing freedom of conscience on a high level in Azerbaijan.

In the end, the registration certificates were presented to leaders of the religious communities.