Azerbaijan fixes prices for pilgrims to Umrah

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Three different amounts were fixed for Azerbaijani pilgrims to Umrah (minor pilgrimage).

Official of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), a member of the Azerbaijani Hajj mission, haji Hamdulla Babayev told Report.

According to him, this year, Umrah pilgrims will pay 1550, 2250, or 2650 USD depending on the service level: "Reception of the documents has already launched and pilgrimage will be carried out after formation of the first group. Currently, each group consists of 25-30 persons. The prices are fixed according to the hotels, costs there. Umrah pilgrimage is completed in 10 days. Those who go to Umrah twice will pay additional 530 USD. There are people among submitting document, who want to visit for the second time."