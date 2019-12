President Ilham Aliyev received Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem

President Ilham Aliyev received Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem

15 November, 2019 16:27

https://report.az/storage/news/465a66e0333c9ea7c74e3bb615dd9899/ddefe6bc-d2c5-4daa-a3eb-702be59b97ba_292.jpg President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Shlomo Amar, Report informs citing AzerTag.