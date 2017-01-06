Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria will visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Orthodox Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria and All Africa will visit Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in May.

Report informs referring to the Kazakhstan media, said the Head of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) in Kazakhstan, Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander.

"Patriarch Theodore II, at the invitation of His Holiness Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill in May this year, in the Easter period, will visit Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. It is no coincidence, because serving of bishops and priests of the Alexandrian Church also occurs in the environment of the Islamic world. We have many common topics, common approach to a number of issues. We need to share the experience of life, strengthen the fraternal dialogue", Metropolitan Alexander said.

According to him, during the visit the Patriarch will hold a number of meetings with the country leaders and the heads of traditional faiths.