Russian Patriarch Kirill: If Karabakh conflict depended on religious leaders, we would have solved it

Moscow. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Patriarch Kirill, who met with the Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, regretfully said that the settlement of the Karabakh issue does not depend on religious leaders.

Russian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that if the issue depended on religious leaders, it would have been solved long ago. "I would like to touch upon the agreement reached on the Karabakh issue. That there is no war is already a result. According to the agreement reached at the meeting of the religious leaders, the contract on the non-demolition and respect of religious places in the conflict area is a success. If everything depended on the religious leaders on Karabakh issue, we would have solved this problem. We believe that this complex issue will be resolved one day," the Patriarch said.