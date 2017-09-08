Meeting of spiritual leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia kicks off in Moscow

© Foto: Виктор Скалдин

Moscow. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of spiritual leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia - Sheik-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus Kirill began in Moscow.

Report’s Russian bureau informs, meeting takes place in the Holy Danilov Monastery, which is the residence of Patriarch Kirill.

The meeting of spiritual leaders, initiated and organized by Patriarch Kirill, is of a peacekeeping nature and Nagorno-Karabakh settlement will be discussed during the meeting.

The meeting is covered by a large number of Russian and foreign journalists.

Notably, the first meeting of spiritual leaders in this format was held on April 26-27, 2010 in Baku as part of the World Summit of Religious Leaders.As a result, the Baku Declaration was adopted.