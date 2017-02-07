How akhunds should give Friday khutbahs? - RESEARCH

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Some devouts are dissatisfied with Friday sermons. This is due to repeated khutbahs and lack of ideas towards enlightenment. But what is the root of the problem? Are sermons given in the mosques not satisfactory?

Akhund of "Heydar" mosque Rufat Garayev told Report News Agency that khutbahs are not repeated in the mosques: "Nearly 60 sermons have been given since opening of the mosque. None of the content is same. Usually, Friday sermon consists of two parts and chosen according to the pulse of the day. So far, sermons were read on moral values, enlightenment. This case may only refer to the akhunds, not working on themselves".

According to him, Quran and hadiths taken as a main criteria: "People may benefit from the sermons. For example, Quran verses, hadiths on trade are used while reading Friday sermon on business ethics. Certain types of short stories, narrations are also used in the khutbahs. In addition, there are khutbahs on Prophet Muhammad, January 20 tragedy, March 31 - Genocide of Azerbaijanis, etc. Akhunds may also add their opinions".

R.Garayev said that it is impossible to give khutbahs with prejudices in modern period in mosques of cities: "It is true that such cases may be observed in mosque of any district, which is under weal control. This is fault of akhund. The Caucasian Muslims Office is developing a new book of sermons. Perhaps the book will be published in the near future and used by clerks. Also they have an opportunity to get information through internet".

The akhund also noted that khutbahs are given in a form not to wound somebody's faith as Friday prayer is performed in unity.

Gunduz Ismayilov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations said that the State Commission collaborates with the CMO in the process of regulation of this issue: "CMO published sample book of sermons a few years ago. Both social issues of public interest and state-religion relations in the center of attention. There is a close cooperation between the CMO and State Committee in this matter. Existing problems will be eliminated as a result.

According to him, the two authorities are sensitive to the issue: "Compared with previous years, most of the problems have been solved in this area and will be settled once and for all in the future".