'Heydar' mosque in Baku commemorates victims of Istanbul terror

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, national leader Heydar Aliyev was commemorated after Zuhr ("Noon") prayer in "Heydar" mosque, Binagadi district, Baku.

Report informs citing the mosque, prayers were read for the victims of Istanbul terror attack: "Prayers were read for martyrs of Istanbul terror attack and will be read during the day".

Notably, 44 people were killed as a result of a terror attack in Istanbul. 36 of them are police officers, 8 civilians.

PKK terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack.