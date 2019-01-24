Georgian government allocates more than $800,000 to the Muslim community

Tbilisi. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ A total of GEL 4.5 million has been allocated from Georgia's state budget of 2019 to the religious communities operating in the country, the State Agency on Religious Affairs reported.

Report's Georgian bureau informs that 3.5 mln. (more than $ 1.3 million) was distributed among religious communities.

Most of the funds - GEL 2.2 million (828.2 thousand dollars) -have been allocated to the Muslim community of Georgia.

The funds provided to the Armenian Christian, Roman Catholic and Jewish community, Roman Catholic and Jewish community amounted to GEL 600,000 ($225 million), GEL 400,000 ($150.5 million) and GEL 300,000 ($112,900) respectively.

The remaining 1 million ($ 376,000) will be distributed to religious communities by the end of this year.

Notably, Muslims constitute 10,74% of Georgian population.