First Ahya night to be marked in Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ The first ahya night will be celebrated from 24 to 25 June.

Report informs referring to the Ramadan calendar by Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) the first ahya night, coincides with the night from 18th to 19th of Ramadan.

Deputy Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Haji Fuad Nurullah said to Report that the vast majority of mosques functioning in the nights of Qadr are open till the morning and people are praying in mosques.

According to him, the holy Quran revealed in month of Ramadan: The night of Qadr is in the last ten days of Ramadan. AsQuran 's revelation coincided with one of these days, people are engaged in worship on those nights.

According to the approximate calculations, June 24, i.e the first day of the 18th month of Ramadan is a Night of Power (Kadir). Second Kadir will be on June 26 (the 20th day of the month of Ramadan), the third Kadir night will be on June 28 (the 22th day of the month of Ramadan), the latter Kadir will be on July 2, ( the 26th day of the month of Ramadan).

May Allah Accept all Worship and Prayer! "