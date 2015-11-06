Deputy Chairman of State Committee: Elchin Gasimov and others made political actions using religion

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Official attitude made towards the incident between a group of devouts and police in Sabunchu region of Baku yesterday. Report informs, Sayavush Heydarov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) said that Elchin Gasimov, presented as Managerial Staff Deputy Chairman of the organization, entitled “Müsəlman Birliyi Hərəkatı” (Muslim Movement Union), not registered officially retained and taken to the police department by the officers of Sabunchu district Police Department for hooliganism on November 5.

A group of persons refusing detention of Elchin Gasimov came in front of the police department and attempted to disrupt public order. Persons resisting police officers were detained for rowdyism. It should be noted that Elchin Gasimov and other persons are not official religious figures or religious community members and there is no any appeal by them to Caucasus Muslims Office and State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations regarding the issue. They have no official permission to carry out management of religious rites performance in the places of worship. But they attempted to disrupt public orderrepeatedly under the guise of religious rites. They made political actions - challenges using religion. Despite of notification by proper state authorities, they continue unlawful actions. In current condition such persons try to disguise hooliganism with religious factor. Traditional Islamic values preserved in our country and there is no prevention of performance of religious rites.