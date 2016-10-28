Deputy Chairman of State Committee: Radical ideas mainly put forward by persons studied abroad

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Radical ideas during the month of Muharram, especially in Ashura, mainly, put forward by the persons, getting religious education abroad."

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO), Sayavush Heydarov told Report.

According to him, those, who studied abroad, try to spread alien ideology: "They try to spread instilled alien ideology among the people around."

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee said that currently, the target is to fight against the reasons of radicalism, along with consequences and results of religious radicalism: "Reasons of spread of religious radicalism are determined through the monitorings conducted. These issues are constantly discussed with relevant state authorities, including law enforcement agencies and executive bodies."

S.Heydarov added that now, the amendment made to the legislation bans holding of religious ceremonies by the people, studying abroad: "Previously appointed persons charged with this task. Earlier, such persons were appointed to the post and allowed to hold religious ceremonies. They have passed certain examinations and procedures. Not all of the people, getting abroad religious education are subjected to radical influences. If any of them gets religious education in Azerbaijan, they will be allowed to acts as akhunds and imams. However, their activity will be always controlled. If anyone allows spread of alien ideologies under negative influences, they will be dismissed from their posts."