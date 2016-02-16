 Top
    Close photo mode

    Courses for preparation of akhunds and imams will be opened in Azerbaijan

    At present, over 1500 mosque neither have imam nor akhund

    Baku. 16 February.REPORT.AZ/ Special training courses will be organized to prepare religious personnel for mosques of Azerbaijan.

    Relevant initiative has been put forward by the Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Haji Allahshukur Pashazadeh.

    Report was told by CMO Deputy Chairman, Rector of Baku Islamic University Haji Sabir Hasanli.

    He said there is a great need for religious personnel to be akhunds and imams in the mosques and the initiative has come forward for this reason. Deputy of CMO Chairman stressed that period of education can be up to 5 years in the special courses.

    According to him, it is impossible to prepare religious personnel during several years. S.Hasanli stated selection of the students will be carried out by the commission.

    Rector added 21 students have already been selected. S.Hasanli said over 1500 mosque neither have imam nor akhund. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi