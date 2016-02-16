Courses for preparation of akhunds and imams will be opened in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 February.REPORT.AZ/ Special training courses will be organized to prepare religious personnel for mosques of Azerbaijan.

Relevant initiative has been put forward by the Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Haji Allahshukur Pashazadeh.

Report was told by CMO Deputy Chairman, Rector of Baku Islamic University Haji Sabir Hasanli.

He said there is a great need for religious personnel to be akhunds and imams in the mosques and the initiative has come forward for this reason. Deputy of CMO Chairman stressed that period of education can be up to 5 years in the special courses.

According to him, it is impossible to prepare religious personnel during several years. S.Hasanli stated selection of the students will be carried out by the commission.

Rector added 21 students have already been selected. S.Hasanli said over 1500 mosque neither have imam nor akhund.