CMO Chairman: Garegin told me he was engaged in provocations against Azerbaijan

Ganja. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ "When I met Garegin for the last time I asked him, why do you carry out so many provocations against us? He told me that your country was very developed, strong state, and acknowledged that he was also engaged in provocations against Azerbaijan. If he said that to me directly, he can do it by the help of other people ".

Western bureau of Report News Agency informs, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh told reporters after the meeting organized by the Caucasian Muslims Office in Ganja Imamzadeh Religious Complex.

A. Pashazadeh added that fire opened on Elmar Valiyev, head of the Ganja City Executive Power, is also directed against statehood: "Then the murder of two police officers confirms that these incidents are targeted terror acts. We condemn and curse these terrorist acts. There are forces in Azerbaijan who ruled from abroad. People who love native land do not comply with such provocations ".