CMO: 650 persons appealed to go on Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ This year, 650 persons wishing to go on Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan have submitted their documents to the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO).

Report informs, among them some persons, who have repeatedly submitted their documents.

Training courses for the persons going on Hajj pilgrimage will start after the month of Ramadan (in June).

Notably, the Hajj division of CMO works through lunch every day from 09.00 a.m. till 18.00 p.m. The acceptance of documents will continue till July 15.

The Hajj pilgrimage will take place in August.

IThis year the cost of Hajj pilgrimage has been fixed at $4,150.

Pilgrims from Azerbaijan who will go on Hajj pilgrimage repeatedly will pay extra $ 535, in the same way as in the past year. 1,200 pilgrims’ quota has been allocated to Azerbaijan for Hajj pilgrimage. If the number of applicants exceed this limit, then the quota share may be increased up to 2,000 persons.