Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Board visits Kazakhstan

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Caucasian Muslim Board Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahashukur Pashazade will participate in the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Report informs, the main subject of the Congress will be “the Dialogue of Religious Leaders and Politicians in the Name of Peace and Development”.

The congress aimed to promote peace, mutual understanding and culture of tolerance around the world through spiritual leaders.

Kazakhstan’s capital Astana hosted four high-profile gatherings of senior clerics from Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Judaism, Hinduism, Taoism and other faiths.

The Fifth Congress will convene about 80 delegations from 42 countries. The United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, President of Finland Sauli Niinistö, King of Jordan Abdullah II will be among other high-ranking participants.