Azerbaijani President: Islamic solidarity is not just a slogan for us

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We are proud that one of the oldest mosques in the Islamic world, is Shamakhi Juma Mosque, which locates in our country and was renovated a few years ago. Azerbaijan establishes very close relations with Muslim countries in the international arena, as well as bilateral and multilateral relations, also, relations within international organizations have been strengthened".

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the international conference "2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue" at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

The head of state underlined that Azerbaijan strives to ensure unity and solidarity in the whole Muslim world and takes important steps in this direction: "Islamic solidarity is not just a slogan for us, but one of the main directions. The works carried out by us prove that".