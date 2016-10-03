Assistant to President of Azerbaijan: "Muslims should not be regarded as terrorists"

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The talks are underway to unite journalists of the Association of Journalists of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States. This organization is a successful model of unity of Muslims. At present, many incidents occur in the world, particularly in Muslim countries that are matter of concern."

Report informs, Assistant of Azerbaijani President on Public and Political Affairs, Head of the Social and Political Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Ali Hasanov said at a conference.

He said that stable Muslim countries can not remain indifferent in events that happen in Syria, as well the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh: “Some islamophobic Western circles give biased reports on some events in Muslim countries. It’s not honest to regard Islam as a harmful element. To portray and introduce Muslims as the terrorists is unacceptable. It is seriously concern all Muslims. As you know, historical land of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh was occupied. Armenia does not obey the resolutions adopted by the international community. There are similar problems in other countries. For this reason, it is important to unit an islamic cooperation."

A. Hasanov stated that, it’s necessary to establish objective exchange of information between the media of OIC member states: "This organization has always contributed to the unity of the Muslims, and will do the same further. The main issue is a promotion of national and moral values of the Muslim world."