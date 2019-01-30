Allahshukur Pashazadeh asked Russia to build mosque for Azerbaijanis

Moscow. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia.
Russian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that Sheikh ul-Islam addressed the Patriarch as a Brother speaking on the mutual relations at a meeting held at the St. Daniel's Congregation.
He noted that the Karabakh problem, the greatest problem of Azerbaijan, had not grown into a religious confrontation thanks to the efforts taken to Kirill: "Your role in this case is undeniable. That's why I thank you personally and on the behalf of the Azerbaijani people. I believe that you will do your best to solve this problem, "Pashazadeh said. Sheikh-ul-Islam also appealed to the Russian Patriarch with the request to build a mosque for the Azerbaijanis in Moscow: " I ask you as a brother to allocate a place to build a mosque for Azerbaijanis in Moscow. It will give an impetus to the development of our relations."
With the meeting underway, the statement for press will be made in its conclusion.
Mübariz AslanovNews Author