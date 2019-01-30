Allahshukur Pashazadeh asked Russia to build mosque for Azerbaijanis

Moscow. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia.

Russian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that Sheikh ul-Islam addressed the Patriarch as a Brother speaking on the mutual relations at a meeting held at the St. Daniel's Congregation.

He noted that the Karabakh problem, the greatest problem of Azerbaijan, had not grown into a religious confrontation thanks to the efforts taken to Kirill: "Your role in this case is undeniable. That's why I thank you personally and on the behalf of the Azerbaijani people. I believe that you will do your best to solve this problem, "Pashazadeh said. Sheikh-ul-Islam also appealed to the Russian Patriarch with the request to build a mosque for the Azerbaijanis in Moscow: " I ask you as a brother to allocate a place to build a mosque for Azerbaijanis in Moscow. It will give an impetus to the development of our relations."

With the meeting underway, the statement for press will be made in its conclusion.