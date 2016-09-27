Sheikh-ul-Islam: Some tourists visiting Azerbaijan interfere in religious affairs

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Those, who visit Azerbaijan as a tourist, but interfere in religious affairs must be given special attention".

Report informs, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Allahshukur Pashazade said.

According to him, if a guest only prays in the mosques, there is no problem: "However, some of them interfere in religious affairs. They intend to highlight issues regarding sects and create confusion. It must be avoided. If they cause disaster by confusion in Azerbaijan, we don't need their investments.