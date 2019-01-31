Allahshukur Pashazade meets Azerbaijanis of Russia

Baku. 31 February. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the Caucasian Muslims Office, sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade who is on a visit to Moscow has met with Azerbaijanis at the embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia.

Report's Russian bureau informs that they first laid flowers to the bas-relief of the nationwide leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev.

At the meeting with the representatives of the Azerbaijani communities, ambassador Polad Bulbuloglu welcomed sheikh-ul-Islam at the Azerbaijani embassy. Bulbuloglu touched upon the recent problems around the Azerbaijani mosque in Moscow, stressed the conduction of further discussions for the search of a solution.

On his part, Pashazade said he constantly keeps the issue of the mosque under constant attention: "Before coming to Moscow I addressed Russian Patriarch Kirill and city mayor Sergey Sobyanin. At today's meeting with Patriarch Kirill I asked to allocate land for construction of a mosque for Azerbaijanis. I think that everything happens for the better. Together with the ambassador we promise you that we will do everything possible to resolve the issue."

The meeting continued with mutual discussions.