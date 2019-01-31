Allahshukur Pashazade meets Azerbaijanis of Russia

Baku. 31 February. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the Caucasian Muslims Office, sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade who is on a visit to Moscow has met with Azerbaijanis at the embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia.
Report's Russian bureau informs that they first laid flowers to the bas-relief of the nationwide leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev.
At the meeting with the representatives of the Azerbaijani communities, ambassador Polad Bulbuloglu welcomed sheikh-ul-Islam at the Azerbaijani embassy. Bulbuloglu touched upon the recent problems around the Azerbaijani mosque in Moscow, stressed the conduction of further discussions for the search of a solution.
On his part, Pashazade said he constantly keeps the issue of the mosque under constant attention: "Before coming to Moscow I addressed Russian Patriarch Kirill and city mayor Sergey Sobyanin. At today's meeting with Patriarch Kirill I asked to allocate land for construction of a mosque for Azerbaijanis. I think that everything happens for the better. Together with the ambassador we promise you that we will do everything possible to resolve the issue."
The meeting continued with mutual discussions.
Mübariz AslanovNews Author