Aflatun Amashov: It is necessary to toughen the law so that religious radical movements do not appear in Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Some forces use social networks actively and try to take Azerbaijan back, so that to transform the country into an Islamic state where Islamic values dominate. So our problem has to do with radical religious currents," Chairman of Azerbaijan's Press Council, MP Aflatun Amashov said.

Report informs that he spoke at a conference on "Religious organizations and social media".

According to him, the main threat to the stability of the country arises from radical religious movements and ideologies: "There are more serious problems in this area: economic development in Azerbaijan is not welcomed by different countries. There are some countries that carry out systematic calumnious work on Azerbaijan. Armenia and Armenian lobby try to take advantage from this campaign."

Amashov noted that, as in the whole world, public opinion in Azerbaijan is also spread through the internet, mainly through social networks.

The Chairman of the Council said that Azerbaijan is currently working on a draft law “On Press Council” and the law focuses on the issue not to humiliate the honor and dignity of individuals: "It is necessary to toughen the law so that religious radical movements do not appear in Azerbaijan, this is unambiguous."