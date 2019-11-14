2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders gets underway in Baku; President attends the Summit

The 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders has today kicked off in Baku, Report informs citing AzerTag.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending the Summit.

Prior to the Summit, a joint photo was taken.

The event started with the recitation of verses from the holy Quran.

President Ilham Aliyev is making a speech at the Summit.

Held as part of the events organized on the 70th anniversary of Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, the Summit brings together leaders and representatives of more than 70 countries, 25 traditional religions and religious sects from 5 continents, as well as about 500 high-level representatives from around 10 influential international organizations.

The Summit aims to contribute to the development of inter-religious dialogue, promotion and evolution of such human values as mutual understanding and human solidarity. The event will feature discussions on topics as “Azerbaijan’s exemplary role in promoting multiculturalism, tolerance and interreligious solidarity”, “Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade’s contributions to the development of interfaith and inter-civilizational cooperation”, “Religious leaders against terrorism, aggression, xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and Christianophobia.

The Summit will see the adoption of the Baku Declaration.

On April 11, 2019, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an Order to set up an Organizing Committee as Baku will host the 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders.