Zurabishvili and Vashadze get to second round of Georgia presidential election

Tbilisi. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Independent candidate Salome Zurabishvili won 38.6% votes after 98.25% of votes from the polling stations in Georgia presidential election were calculated, Report informs citing the website of the Georgian Central Electoral Commission.
Opposition candidate Grigol Vashadze gained 37.75% votes.
He with Zurabishvili got to the second round of the presidential election.
The Central Election Commission notes that votes from 3,629 out of 3,705 polling stations have been calculated.
