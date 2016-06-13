Yerevan hosts protest against defense agreement with Russia

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Protest action started at National Assembly of Armenia in Yerevan against the creation of joint regional air defense system.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, those who take part in the action hold posters with the following inscriptions: "Will not surrender any land or air," "We do not trust the army of Permyakov, we trust in Armenian army," "Another step of betrayal!" .

One of the participants of action, Tigran Khzmalyan, said in an interview with reporters that the signing of the agreement means that Armenia will become a target. "The signing of the agreement - a mistake, a betrayal", - said Khzmalyan, adding that by this agreement, we declare war not only against Azerbaijan, but the whole world.

According to him, by this agreement, the future of Armenia will quietly be sold to Russia.

Notably, the issue will be discussed during extraordinary session in Armenia's National Assembly this afternoon.