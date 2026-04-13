Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    WSJ: Second round of US-Iran talks may be held within days

    Region
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 09:28
    WSJ: Second round of US-Iran talks may be held within days

    Regional countries are racing to bring the US and Iran back to the negotiating table after marathon peace talks in Islamabad ended without a deal, regional officials familiar with the matter said, Report informs via The Wall Street Journal.

    Despite defiant statements from the US and Iran the door remains open for further diplomacy and a second round of talks could be held within days, the officials said. Regional countries were also in consultation with the US to secure an extension of the fragile two-week ceasefire period announced late Tuesday, they said.

    A Pakistani journalist from Saudi Arabian outlet Arab News, citing diplomatic sources, claims that preparations are underway for the next stage of contacts. According to his information, negotiations between the US and Iran may resume in the coming days with Pakistan's assistance - either in Islamabad or in one of the European countries.

    US-Iran talks US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Pakistan
    KİV: Yaxın günlərdə ABŞ-İran danışıqlarının ikinci raundu olacaq
    СМИ: Второй раунд переговоров США и Ирана может пройти в ближайшие дни

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