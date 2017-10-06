Venezuelan president pays official visit to Turkey

© REUTERS/ Miraflores Palace

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro is on visit to Turkey.

Report informs citing the Anadolu, Maduro visited the Turkish Parliament Friday during which he met Parliament speaker Ismail Kahraman on October 6.

The sides continued their talks behind the closed doors.

The meeting was attended by Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekçi, Chairman of the Turkish-Venezuelan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, member of Justice and Development Party Kerem Ali Sürekli and Secretary General of the Parliament Mehmet Ali Kumbuzoğlu.

Following the meeting, Kahraman showed Maduro the parts of the Parliament building that had been bombed during the defeated coup of July 15, 2016.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will receive his Venezuelan counterpart today.