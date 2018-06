Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ US Vice President Joe Biden will visit Turkey on January 23.

Report informs referring to foreign media.

According to the information, in the framework of visit, J.Biden will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu.

During meeting, fight against Daesh, operation of Turkish soldiers in Iraq and other issues are expected to be discussed.