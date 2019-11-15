US expert: Sen. Graham's actions against 'Armenian genocide legislation' defend historical facts

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/56b838bd26c04aeb580ee45f568adbb5/25b1baed-9638-4f6e-8ffc-a034ed09f270_292.jpg

"Sen. Graham's actions against 'Armenian genocide legislation' are greatly valued, above all his actions defend historical facts, and demonstrate that there are various legislators and US Senators who really know, understand the world history," American International Affairs Expert and Scholar Peter Tase said commenting on the blocking of the resolution on recognition of the so-called 'Armenian genocide' by Senator Lindsey Graham, in the US Congress.

"US Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, has always supported the US - Turkey Alliance; his steadfast, proactive leadership and coherence have always made him an exceptional senator," Peter Tase said.

"US Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, has always supported the US - Turkey Alliance; his steadfast, proactive leadership and coherence have always made him an exceptional senator," the US expert said.