US Ambassador to Ankara summoned to Turkish Foreign Ministry

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ US Ambassador to Ankara John Bass was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey.

Report informs citing Hurriyet daily, Turkish Foreign Ministry said Monday in a statement.

The statement said that a written and verbal protest was delivered to U.S. Ambassador John Bass due to the "aggressive and unprofessional" actions of U.S. security personnel towards the close protection team of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, breaching diplomatic rules and practices.

"The Ambassador of the Unites States of America in Ankara was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today and It has been formally requested that U.S. authorities conduct a full investigation of this diplomatic incident and provide the necessary explanation," the statement said.

Notably, during Erdoğan's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at around 12.30 p.m. local time (1630GMT), PKK supporters, as well as some protesters carrying Armenian flags, started shouting slogans against Turkey and Erdoğan at Lafayette Square park, just north of the White House. The police did not try to prevent the attack, but observed the incident.