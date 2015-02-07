Undersecretary of Turkish Intelligence Organization resigns

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Undersecretary of the Turkey National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan resigned. Report informs referring to Anadolu Agency, the reason of dismiss related with his participation in the planned June 7 elections to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM).

H.Fidan has already submitted a resignation letter to the Turkey Government of, and it was accepted by premier Ahmed Davutoglu.

H.Fidan has served as an undersecretary of Turkish Intelligence Organization from May 25, 2010.

According to the Central Election Commission of Turkey, in case of intention to take part in the parliamentary elections, civil servants should resign before February 10, 2015.