Ukraine strengthens protection of all embassies and consulates

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Protection of all foreign diplomatic missions has been strengthened in Ukraine.

Report informs citing the press service of the President of Ukraine, the corresponding order was issued by the President Petro Poroshenko.

"To prevent possible provocations, the president instructed to strengthen the protection of foreign diplomatic and consular institutions in Ukraine", presidential press secretary Svyatoslav Tsegolko has said.

Notably, Consulate General of Poland in Ukraine’s city of Lutsk was fired from a grenade launcher this night. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned this attack, regarding it as a purposeful provocation.