    Two Turkish workers out of 18 kidnapped in Iraq released in good health

    The released workers have been identified as Necdet Yılmaz and Ercan Özpilavcı

    Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Two Turkish workers out of 18 kidnapped in Iraq have been released on Wednesday in city of Basra and are in good health, while others are still missing, Report informs, Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. 

    "Two out of 18 kidnapped Turkish citizens in Baghdad have been released," Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç said. 

    The released workers have been identified as Necdet Yılmaz and Ercan Özpilavcı, the ministry added. 

    Men in military uniform abducted the group, including 14 workers, three engineers and an accountant on September 2 after raiding the construction site of a Turkish company, Nurol Holding, in Sadr, a Baghdad suburb.

