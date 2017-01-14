 Top
    Two Turkish soldiers martyred, two wounded in Bitlis province

    The counter-PKK operations are underway

    Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Two Turkish specialized sergeants were killed and two others wounded in a clash in the southeastern province of Bitlis, Turkey on January 14. 

    Report informs referring to Hürriyet, Bitlis Governorate reported. 

    According to the governorate, the wounded soldiers do not have life-threatening injuries: "At present anti-PKK operations in the region are going on. Security forces will continue to fight terrorism in order to maintain comfortable and secured life for citizens." 

