Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Two Turkish generals dismissed.

Report informs citing Hürriyet daily, they are Chief of Staff of the Land Forces Command, Lieutenant General Ihsan Uyar and Commander of Land Forces Training and Doctrine Command (EDOK), Lieutenant General Kamil Başoğlu.

Notably, today Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will hold a meeting of Supreme Military Council (YAŞ) at Çankaya Mansion. Both of them should have attend the meeting.