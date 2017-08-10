 Top
    Two people killed in Kazakhstan plane crash

    Accident occurred at 43 km from Almaty

    Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Two people died as a result of the crash of Tecnam 2002 plane in the Kazakh Azem Aerodrome.

    Report informs citing Kazinform, the Civil Aviation Committee said.

    A flying instructor and a student killed in the crash of the two-seat light plane of the Academy of Civil Aviation.

    The accident occurred at 43 km from Almaty.

    According to information the plane crashed during a training flight and fell to the area about 2 km from the aerodrome.

