Two people killed in Kazakhstan plane crash

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Two people died as a result of the crash of Tecnam 2002 plane in the Kazakh Azem Aerodrome.

Report informs citing Kazinform, the Civil Aviation Committee said.

A flying instructor and a student killed in the crash of the two-seat light plane of the Academy of Civil Aviation.

The accident occurred at 43 km from Almaty.

According to information the plane crashed during a training flight and fell to the area about 2 km from the aerodrome.