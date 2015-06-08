TurkPA observers issue statement on Turkey elections

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ "On June 7, democratic and humanist parliamentary elections expressing citizens' will, were held in Turkey."

Report informs that the observers of Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking countries (TurkPA), said.

So, today, the observers from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan held a press conference on the election in the building of the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

TurkPA observation group includes- Nizami Jafarov (Azerbaijan - chairman of the group), Eldar Ibrahimov (Azerbaijan), Serikjan Kanaeva (Kazakhstan), Bekmirza Yelemanov (Kazakhstan), Kurmanbek Diykanbayev (Kyrgyzstan), Jandost Hasanov (Kyrgyzstan - Secretary General of TurkPA).