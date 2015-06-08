 Top
    TurkPA observers issue statement on Turkey elections

    They held a press conference at the Turkish Grand National Assembly

    Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ "On June 7, democratic and humanist parliamentary elections expressing citizens' will, were held in Turkey."

    Report informs that the observers of Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking countries (TurkPA), said.

    So, today, the observers from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan held a press conference on the election in the building of the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

    TurkPA observation group includes- Nizami Jafarov (Azerbaijan - chairman of the group), Eldar Ibrahimov (Azerbaijan), Serikjan Kanaeva (Kazakhstan), Bekmirza Yelemanov (Kazakhstan), Kurmanbek Diykanbayev (Kyrgyzstan), Jandost Hasanov (Kyrgyzstan - Secretary General of TurkPA).

