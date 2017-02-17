 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov assumes his office

    He placed his right hand on Constitution and took the oath

    Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Elected President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took the oath at the solemn inauguration ceremony held at the Palace of Ruhiyet in Ashgabatş

    Report informs referring to the state news agency of Turkmenistan.

    Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov placed his right hand on Constitution and took the oath.

    After that, the newly elected head of state was handed President's certificate. Berdimuhamedov also paid tribute to the national flag of Turkmenistan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi