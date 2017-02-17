Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov assumes his office

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Elected President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took the oath at the solemn inauguration ceremony held at the Palace of Ruhiyet in Ashgabatş

Report informs referring to the state news agency of Turkmenistan.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov placed his right hand on Constitution and took the oath.

After that, the newly elected head of state was handed President's certificate. Berdimuhamedov also paid tribute to the national flag of Turkmenistan.