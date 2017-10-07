Turkish servicemen ready to enter Syria’s Idlib province

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Armed Forces and military equipment are deployed to border on alert in order to enter the province of Idlib in Syria.

Report informs citing the Haberturk, Turkey, Russia and Iran have agreed to establish de-escalation zones in Idlib at 6th Syrian meeting in Kazakhstan's capital Astana in early September and deploy 500 soldiers at observer points to be established in the regions. They found it convenient to send. Accordingly, Russia is around Idlib, and Turkey will provide security in city center.

Notably, Idlib is on the border with Turkish province of Hatay.