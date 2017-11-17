Turkish, Russian and Iranian Chiefs of General Staff will meet

© REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chiefs of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Turkey, Russia and Iran will come together.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdoğan said answering the questions of journalists on his return from Kuwait and Qatar. He said the trilateral meeting to be held in Sochi on November 22 will also discuss the situation in Idlib and Afrin regions of Syria.

Turkish Armed Forces have 12 observation posts in Idlib. When it comes to Afrin we don’t welcome the willing of Iran. For this reason, we disclosed our position to Russia on this issue on G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. The security of Turkey is under threat from there. That region is under the control of PYD and YPG (PKK terror groups Syrian wing) and they must leave that region.”

Trilateral Sochi summit of Turkey, Russia and Iran presidents in Syrian and regional issues will start on November 22.