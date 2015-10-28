Turkish prosecutor’s office: ISIL behind Ankara massacre

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ A sleeping cell based in the southeastern province of Gaziantep, which got its orders directly from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), was behind twin suicide bombings that killed at least 102 in Ankara on October 10, Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Ankara prosecutor’s office said in a written statement.

“The cell received permission from the terrorist group in Syria to attack all PKK[outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party] and anti-Daesh targets inside Turkey,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Postponement of the Nov. 1 snap elections was one of motives behind the attack, it said.

“Disrupting political stability by sabotaging upcoming elections and complicating forming of a government in any way upon the political picture that would emerge after the elections,” the Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office said in a written statement, citing it as a reason for the attack largely blamed on

The prosecutor’s office said it arrived to this conclusion from “data found on digital materials.”



Also according to the same “data found on digital materials,” the attack aimed at “getting the Nov. 1 general elections postponed by having terrorist activities extended,” the office said.