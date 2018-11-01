Turkish prosecutor: Khashoggi was strangled, dismembered’ in Saudi consulate

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office has said that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled right after he entered the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, while also confirming earlier media reports that his body was “dismembered," Report informs citing Hurriyet.

In a written press statement on Oct. 31, the chief prosecutor’s office noted that talks with Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor Saud Al Mojeb “ended with no concrete results” and the Saudi authorities noted that they did not release any earlier statement pointing to a “local collaborator” who disposed Khashoggi’s body.

A senior Saudi official had told Reuters on Oct. 21 that the Saudi team rolled up Khashoggi’s body in a rug, took it out in a consular vehicle and handed it to a “local cooperator” for disposal.